Ark Price Tops $1.82 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $241.75 million and approximately $12.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,168,751 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars.

