Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 808.3% in October

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,644,100 shares, an increase of 808.3% from the October 14th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,534,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.13. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock has a market cap of £9.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88.
About Argo Blockchain
