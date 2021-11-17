Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 808.3% in October

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,644,100 shares, an increase of 808.3% from the October 14th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,534,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.13. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock has a market cap of £9.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

