Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of ARDC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. 45,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,577. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

