Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.59

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 1314681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

About Arena Minerals (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.