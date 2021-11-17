Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATSPT opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

