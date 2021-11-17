AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 98.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

CVLG opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $508.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $274.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

