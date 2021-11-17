AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,374 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,384 shares of company stock worth $639,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

