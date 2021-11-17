AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

