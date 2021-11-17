AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 71,768 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 36.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 71,768 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $385.55 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

