AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,758 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,485 shares of company stock worth $6,809,221 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

