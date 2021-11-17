AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 176 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at about $675,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 2.16. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

