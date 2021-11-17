AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 94,081 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 264,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 98,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $769,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $1,305,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,996. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRC stock opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

