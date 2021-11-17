AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AppFolio by 64.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,354,000 after purchasing an additional 485,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in AppFolio by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 569,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,474,000 after purchasing an additional 99,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AppFolio by 29.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,019,000 after purchasing an additional 120,203 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Rauth III bought 72,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

APPF stock opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,174.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

