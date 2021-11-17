AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTGX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.24. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

