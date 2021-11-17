AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 2,914 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Covetrus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Covetrus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Covetrus by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Covetrus by 10.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

