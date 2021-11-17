Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apria in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

APR opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%.

In other Apria news, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,925,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $41,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,444.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apria by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 147,595 shares during the period.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

