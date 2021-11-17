Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

AUVI traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,614. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

