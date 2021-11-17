Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s 3rd Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $166,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.