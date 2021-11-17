Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Insider Chris Kondo Sells 9,005 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.50. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

