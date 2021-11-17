Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post $117.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.28 billion to $121.30 billion. Apple reported sales of $111.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $385.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.27 billion to $392.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $409.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $398.61 billion to $423.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $151.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,101,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,800,141. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50. Apple has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

