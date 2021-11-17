AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AppFolio by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,174.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

