APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of APA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth about $86,520,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of APA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 82,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 26,562 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 804.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after buying an additional 1,031,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of APA opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

