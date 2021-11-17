Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).
Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,423 ($18.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,412.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,509.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
