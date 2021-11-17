Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,423 ($18.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,412.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,509.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

