Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Down to $3.76

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.63. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 409 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.52.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 44.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 52,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 114.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 125.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 529,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.
Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.