Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Down to $3.76

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.63. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 409 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 44.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 52,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 114.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 125.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 529,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

