Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38. 1,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 174,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 4.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Annexon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Annexon by 48.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Annexon by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

