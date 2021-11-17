Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

ANIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

ANIK opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $576.76 million, a PE ratio of -97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 556,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 259,147 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

