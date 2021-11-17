Anderson Hoagland & Co. Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11.

