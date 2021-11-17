Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,635 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,257 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after purchasing an additional 73,261 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 273,596 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

BHP stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.