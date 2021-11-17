Analyzing Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nuvera Communications and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvera Communications and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.77 $9.84 million $2.35 9.36 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Nuvera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 18.72% 10.73% 5.88% TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nuvera Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

