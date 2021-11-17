Analyzing First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) & South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Foundation and South State, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 2 0 3.00 South State 0 3 3 0 2.50

First Foundation presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.65%. South State has a consensus target price of $76.24, indicating a potential downside of 8.21%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than South State.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. South State pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Foundation pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South State pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and South State has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. South State is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and South State’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $298.54 million 4.33 $84.37 million $2.41 11.89 South State $1.22 billion 4.75 $120.63 million $6.40 12.98

South State has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South State, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and South State’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 35.01% 14.84% 1.46% South State 31.07% 11.16% 1.33%

Volatility and Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South State has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of South State shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of South State shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

South State beats First Foundation on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

