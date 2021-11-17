Analyzing CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) & Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytRx and Big Cypress Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 99.28 -$6.70 million ($0.19) -3.37 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Big Cypress Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CytRx.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -80.09% -56.11% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CytRx and Big Cypress Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Big Cypress Acquisition has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.38%. Given Big Cypress Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Big Cypress Acquisition is more favorable than CytRx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CytRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CytRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Big Cypress Acquisition beats CytRx on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

