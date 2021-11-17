Analyzing Cielo (CIOXY) & Its Peers

Cielo (OTCMKTS: CIOXY) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cielo to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Cielo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cielo pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 26.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cielo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cielo Competitors 1190 5986 11215 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Cielo’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cielo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo’s rivals have a beta of 2.93, indicating that their average share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 8.04% 7.26% 1.03% Cielo Competitors -10.93% -76.75% 2.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cielo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion $95.11 million 6.29 Cielo Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 81.25

Cielo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cielo. Cielo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cielo rivals beat Cielo on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

