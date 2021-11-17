Analysts Set Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Target Price at $20.00

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FREE. Roth Capital raised their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $472.11 million, a PE ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,884,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 184,554 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after buying an additional 42,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after buying an additional 145,335 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 996,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.