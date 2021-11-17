Analysts Set Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Target Price at $20.00

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FREE. Roth Capital raised their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $472.11 million, a PE ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,884,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 184,554 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after buying an additional 42,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after buying an additional 145,335 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 996,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

