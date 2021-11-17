Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Price Target at $313.92

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of MTN traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,981. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.70 and its 200-day moving average is $321.37. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 116.17%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

