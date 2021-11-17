Analysts Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Target Price at $102.14

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $3,575,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $2,554,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,668 shares of company stock valued at $33,545,721. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOVE stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. 233,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

