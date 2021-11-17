Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target at $31.00

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several research firms have commented on STRO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.82. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.