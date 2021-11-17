Analysts Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price at $51.20

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACW. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

PACW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 603,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,927. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 407.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 228,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 183,167 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

