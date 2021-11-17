Analysts Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT at $43.36

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTDR traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 913,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 4.41. Matador Resources has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

