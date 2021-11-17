Analysts Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price at $16.25

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,969,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,010,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

