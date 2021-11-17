Analysts Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target at $142.00

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240. Arkema has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.39.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

