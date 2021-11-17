Analysts Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target at $3.53

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABEV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Ambev by 255.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748,854 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Ambev by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ambev by 491.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambev by 180.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,272,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,849,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. Analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.