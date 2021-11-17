Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Target Price at $17.14

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research firms have commented on AQN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. 39,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,778. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after buying an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

