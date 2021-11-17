Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post sales of $18.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the lowest is $7.22 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $9.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $57.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $258.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,297,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,330,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.