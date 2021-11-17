Analysts Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report sales of $137.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.02 million and the highest is $147.88 million. SFL posted sales of $114.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $499.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFL shares. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 489.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 894,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in SFL by 409.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 483,693 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

