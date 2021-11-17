Analysts Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.96 Million

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post $347.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $351.61 million and the lowest is $344.31 million. RadNet reported sales of $308.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,478,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,759,000 after buying an additional 101,658 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,234. RadNet has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

