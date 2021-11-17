Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 250,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $1,459,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDLS opened at $11.79 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33.

