Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report $4.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the lowest is $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $19.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.31. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $69.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

