Analysts Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

AIRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 48,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.11. Airgain has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

