Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post sales of $3.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $6.41 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.47. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

