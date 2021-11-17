Analysts Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.27 Million

Analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce sales of $70.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $70.40 million. ACM Research reported sales of $45.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $234.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.97 million to $235.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $334.28 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ACMR. Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $5.69 on Friday, hitting $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 368,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 0.55.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

